Delaware varsity says laying off over 1,100 part-time employees, mostly students

The University of Delaware says it is laying off more than 1,100 part-time employees, mostly students, in a move to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Journal reports that students account for 805 of the 1,146 part-time employees who were notified of their layoffs on Thursday.

An email to employees said the layoffs, which take effect on June 1, do not affect adjunct faculty, graduate students, work-study students or employees whose wages are paid through external funding.

But many adjunct professors will not have a teaching position in the fall due to a hiring freeze.

In April, the university announced that it faced a $65 million budget shortfall due to pandemic's financial toll, including revenue lost from prorated housing and canceled athletic events.

The university hopes to reopen campus in phases starting June 1 with certain research facilities.

