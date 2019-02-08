JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ArcelorMittal's S African subsidiary registers 1st profit in nearly decade

Citizenship Bill row: Protests greet Modi in Assam
Business Standard

Delhi Financial Commissioner issues notice to Cong over its under-construction office

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The court of Delhi Financial Commissioner has issued a notice to the Congress directing its representatives to appear before it after a petition alleged that the party was constructing its headquarters on Kotla Road here without environmental clearances.

The appellate body has also issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), asking them to appear before it on April 9.

No immediate reaction was available from the Congress.

Vikrant Tongad, an environmental conservative, said he filed a plea seeking to set aside the DPCC's July 16, 2018 order that stated the under-construction office complex of the party fell below 20,000 square meters and did not require consent under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006.

The notice was issued by the court of Financial Commissioner on February 1 to the Congress through its general secretary (administration).

"Notice is hereby given that the case cited as subject has been fixed for hearing on April 9 before the Financial Commissioner.

"You are, therefore, required to appear in person or through your authorised representatives on the date and time fixed for hearing. In default, the matter shall be heard and decided ex-parte," the notice read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements