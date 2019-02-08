Delhi Financial Commissioner issues notice to Cong over its under-construction office

-
ALSO READ
Over 600 vehicles denied entry into Delhi
EPCA allows entry of only those vehicles stationed at Delhi borders
Delhi's air quality turns severe, task force recommends heavy vehicle entry only from 6 am to 6 pm
Construction activities only during daytime: EPCA
Delhi govt forms inspection team to check air pollution
-
The court of Delhi Financial Commissioner has issued a notice to the Congress directing its representatives to appear before it after a petition alleged that the party was constructing its headquarters on Kotla Road here without environmental clearances.
The appellate body has also issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), asking them to appear before it on April 9.
No immediate reaction was available from the Congress.
Vikrant Tongad, an environmental conservative, said he filed a plea seeking to set aside the DPCC's July 16, 2018 order that stated the under-construction office complex of the party fell below 20,000 square meters and did not require consent under the provisions of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006.
The notice was issued by the court of Financial Commissioner on February 1 to the Congress through its general secretary (administration).
"Notice is hereby given that the case cited as subject has been fixed for hearing on April 9 before the Financial Commissioner.
"You are, therefore, required to appear in person or through your authorised representatives on the date and time fixed for hearing. In default, the matter shall be heard and decided ex-parte," the notice read.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU