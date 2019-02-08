Jamshedpur stay alive with narrow win over Mumbai

FC notched up a vital win in their quest to reach the play-offs as they beat City FC 1-0 in a hard-fought match at the Complex here on Friday.

After a goalless first half, stepped up the pressure on and found the match-winner through Memo in the 80th minute.

The result took within a point of fourth-placed NorthEast United, while remained in second position, four points ahead of Cesar Ferrando's team.

The game got off to a scruffy start with several niggly fouls despite Jamshedpur enjoying most of the early possession. The first bit of attacking action came in the 15th minute when Mumbai's curled a free-kick inches over the crossbar.

Jamshedpur were not to be left behind as Farukh Choudhary stung the palms of Mumbai Amrinder Singh from about 25 yards.

The visitors then had a great chance to take the lead when sent an angling cross into the box but Machado could not keep his effort on target at the far post.

The patchy nature of the match continued and Jamshedpur were fortunate to stay level before half-time when Moudou Sougou almost capitalised on a terrible back pass from However, Jamshedpur was alert and averted the danger.

The second half started with some end-to-end action on display before Jamshedpur took control. Ferrando's men looked to force the issue and had the visitors on the ropes for much of the half.

With some exquisite passing in midfield led by and Pablo Morgado, Jamshedpur created several chances but just could not finish them.

A cross from Arques in the 65th minute was almost turned in by whose attempted clearance saw the ball bounce just wide of the post. Jamshedpur kept asking the Mumbai defence questions but to no avail.

Jamshedpur were finally rewarded in the 80th minute for their perseverance after a set-piece was awarded for a foul on Morgado.

swung a free-kick into the Mumbai box and Amrinder could only present a weak punch to the effort. The ball fell for Memo who sent a looping header over Amrinder into the far corner to spark delirious scenes at the stadium.

The 'Men of Steel' saw the game end without much hassle to spice up the race for the play-off spots.

