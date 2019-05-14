Goa Cong's sedition charge shows its 'double standards': GFP

-
The Goa Forward Party Tuesday accused the Congress of "double standards" after a office- bearer of the latter filed a complaint with the Election Commission accusing GFP president Vijai Sardesai of sedition.
GFP vice president Mohandas Lolienkar said North District Youth Congress chief Vivek D'Silva had accused Sardesai of sedition though the law is being opposed nationally by the opposition party and its repeal is one of its manifesto promises.
D'Silva had filed a formal complaint with the EC over Sardesai's comment that he would "weaponise" youth if the state's "Goanness" is diluted.
D'Silva's complaint contended that Sardesai's comment was "against the state" and "an indirect attempt to threaten voters" in Panaji Assembly constituency scheduled for a bypoll on May 19.
"The Congress is adopting double standards on the issue. The party's complaint has quoted the same section (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code which it is opposing nationally," Lolienkar said.
He asked Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar to respond to the issue.
While Kavlekar was not available for comment despite repeated calls, Chodankar said that he would be able to react only after going through D'Silva's complaint.
Sardesai, also the state deputy chief minister, had made the comment last week while responding to a question on dilution of domicile clause by the Goa University.
