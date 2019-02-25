CM projects govt's pro-business approach as ASEAN industry

The first edition of the three-day ASEAN Chambers of Commerce and Industry Business Meet began here Monday with H D Kumaraswamy laying emphasis on his government's pro-business approach and its stability.

"In the eight months since our coalition government came into existence, I can assure you all, our government is stable andstrong," he said during the event at the Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat).

In an attempt to woo global investors, said his government has focused on a pro-business approach besides ensuring its benefits percolate down to the poor to provide employment opportunities.

The said several corrective steps have been taken in last few months to bring in economicreforms in the state.

" is now ready for business as never before. We have made doing business easier and smarter by ensuring 98 per cent compliance to provisions of business reforms action plan," Kumaraswamy said.

He said the state has a powerful combination of thriving ecosystem, skilled and talented workforce, technical expertise, innovation and business friendly policies.

Speaking on the occasion, emphasised that was the best destination for investment.

"I am here for the past five years and I have observed that the government very well supports business and industries to thrive," he said.

"I assure you that there will not be any problem for you here. If there is any shortcoming in the facilities, tell the

It is our duty to address your grievances.You are not doing business just foryourselves. You are doing it for the state and the nation. If the business thrives, the state flourishes," Vala told the gathering.

The event has been organised by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) to bring together ASEAN, ASEAN Plus countries and other invitee countries.

According to the FKCCI, the summit aims to explore the scope for business opportunities in Karnataka with focus on automobileand auto components, and defence, engineering andfabrication, agriculture, food processing, health andpharmaceuticals, startups, textile and garments, fintech,logistics and

The event will see the participation of UAE, Hong Kong, UK, Germany, France, USA, India, China, Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, Australia, New Zealand,Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and

