Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by AAP govt; Next hearing on May 21

-
ALSO READ
Why do lenders rush where angels fear to tread
Delhi Assembly elections: AAP to release 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'
Delhi High Court reserves decision on Kejriwal's plea in defamation case
Delhi Assembly polls: AAP to launch mega mass contact campaign from Monday
Delhi elections: Gambhir calls Kejriwal 'hypocrite' after AAP attack
-
The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the national capital.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, "We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notification issued by the Delhi government till the next date of hearing."
The HC listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.
The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Aiding Hands Foundation seeking to set aside the Delhi government's notification revising the auto fares on the ground that the notification was issued without the approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU