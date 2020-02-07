Delhi HC stays increase in auto fares by AAP govt; Next hearing on May 21

The on Friday stayed the AAP government's decision to increase auto-rickshaw fares in the capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said, "We hereby stay the operation of the June 12 notification issued by the Delhi government till the next date of hearing."



The HC listed the matter for further hearing on May 21.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Aiding Hands Foundation seeking to set aside the Delhi government's notification revising the auto fares on the ground that the notification was issued without the approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people.