Delhi min temp at 11C

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three notches below normal.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 11 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was 52 per cent," an official of the weather department said.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.
On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 26 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU