Delhi-NCR pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning despite its orders

-
ALSO READ
Punjab, Haryana asked to completely stop stubble burning for next few days: Env secy
Share of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution rises to 46 per cent, highest this year: SAFAR
Cases of stubble burning continue in Punjab, Haryana, finds review by Cab Secy
Reducing pollution in Delhi: Govt seeks suggestions from people
Reducing pollution in Delhi: AAP govt seeks suggestion from people
-
The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of stubble burning in the two states and said that the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR.
"Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU