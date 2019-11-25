Delhi-NCR pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning despite its orders

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of stubble burning in the two states and said that the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 14:50 IST

