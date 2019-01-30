Delhi Police detains Manipuri students after protest against citizenship bill

A group of students from were detained Wednesday for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in

According to the Students' Association Delhi, they staged a sit-in at Parliament Street, following which they were detained and taken to station.

They protesters claimed that their women colleagues were manhandled by police, a charge denied by the force.

According to a senior police officer, 50 people were detained.

"No women were detained. No one was injured. They were taken to station," he said.

The bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, and and entered before December 31, 2014, after six years of residence in the country.

The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, has been met with widespread protests across the northeast region.

