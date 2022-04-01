Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 131 new cases and one fatality

-
-
Delhi reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent and one death due to the viral disease on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.
With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,101. The death toll rose to 26,153, it stated.
As many as 23,105 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Thursday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.
The city on Wednesday had reported 123 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.50 per cent.
The city has recorded zero fatality count on multiple days in March.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has fallen significantly over the last few weeks.
As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312, while it was 332 on Friday, the bulletin stated.
There are 9,753 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 58 of them are occupied, it said.
