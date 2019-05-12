Delhi records 20.37 pc of voting in first four hours of polling

Amid reports of EVM glitches, the national capital recorded 20.37 per cent polling till 11 am on Sunday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and is scheduled to go on till 6 pm.

Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, and were among noted personalities who cast their vote.

New Delhi, which is home to many VVIP voters, recorded 17.99 per cent voting till 11 am while Northeast recorded 22.32 per cent of votes.

The voting percentage for the rest of the five seats was: East (20.56 per cent), Northwest (21.41 per cent), West Delhi (20.76 per cent), South Delhi (21.22 per cent) and Chandni Chowk (18.31 per cent).

Polling also started late on some booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

Sita, 23, a B.Ed. student, a resident of Nizamuddin East area said, "I voted, with the issue of improvement in education on my mind. Education can bring about all-round change in lives of people."



Prerna Kapoor, 20, a first-time voter, and a resident of Kalkaji, said, " I feel responsible, and empowered after having become a part of the electoral process. Everybody should vote. I voted keeping in mind the bigger picture for the country. Problem of terrorism, India's economy and health are major issues for me.

