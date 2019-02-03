Delhiites wake up to foggy Sunday morning

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The maximum was forecast to be 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a said.

The office has forecast dense to very dense fog in the morning for Sunday with humidity at 8.30 am recorded at 95 per cent.

The minimum on Saturday was 8.2 degrees and the maximum was 17.9 degrees

