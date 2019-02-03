JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Substantial disbursement under PM-KISAN scheme in Feb itself: Garg

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Bihar train accident
Business Standard

Delhiites wake up to foggy Sunday morning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning with overcast skies, as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The maximum temperature was forecast to be 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a meteorological department official said.

The weather office has forecast dense to very dense fog in the morning for Sunday with humidity at 8.30 am recorded at 95 per cent.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 17.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements