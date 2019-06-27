JUST IN
Demand for establishment of legislature in Dadra Nagar Haveli

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, Thursday demanded establishment of a legislature in the union territory.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said a standing committee report is already there on the issue.

"I would urge the central government to act on that report. The proposal is pending," he said, adding in terms of population and revenue, the union territory should get a legislature.

Tapir Gao (BJP) asked the government to work on an alternative funding mechanism for development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said due to objections by China, the World Bank and ADB do not provide funds for infrastructure development in the state.

"We need an alternate funding for infrastructure development," he said.

Further during the Zero Hour, when the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Santosh Kumar of the JD-U to raise his issue, Santosh Pandey from the BJP stood up by mistake and started speaking.

Pandey was immediately prompted by Kumar.

