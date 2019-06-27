Demand for establishment of legislature in Dadra Nagar Haveli

member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, Thursday demanded establishment of a legislature in the

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said a standing committee report is already there on the issue.

"I would urge the central government to act on that report. The proposal is pending," he said, adding in terms of population and revenue, the should get a legislature.

Tapir Gao (BJP) asked the government to work on an alternative funding mechanism for development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said due to objections by China, the and do not provide funds for infrastructure development in the state.

"We need an alternate funding for infrastructure development," he said.

Further during the Zero Hour, when the asked Santosh Kumar of the JD-U to raise his issue, Santosh Pandey from the BJP stood up by mistake and started speaking.

Pandey was immediately prompted by Kumar.

