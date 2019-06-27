India's high tariffs "unacceptable", says Trump ahead of G20 Summit

India's "very high" tariffs on US goods are "unacceptable" and must be withdrawn, demanded Thursday ahead of his crucial meeting with on the sidelines of the Summit in which is likely to be dominated by trade frictions.

Trump, championing his ' First' policy has been a of for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king".

"I look forward to speaking with (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" Trump said in a tweet early this morning.

Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the Summit in This would be his first meeting with Modi after the BJP's landslide win in the

It comes after the visit of Mike Pompeo, during which he met Modi, S Jaishankar and

The Trump-Modi meeting assumes significance in the wake of the strain that has popped up in the bilateral relationship on a host of trade and economic issues.

has raised tariffs on 28 items, including almond, pulses and walnut, exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of for Indian products.

The wants Prime Minister Modi to lower the trade barriers and embrace "fair and reciprocal" trade.

Trump has also criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic motorcycles as "unacceptable" while acknowledging that his "good friend" Prime Minister Modi has reduced it from 100 per cent to 50 per cent.

Last February, India slashed the customs duty on imported motorcycles like Harley-Davidson to 50 per cent after Trump called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian bikes to the US.

The government on June 21 last year decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain and America, in March last year, imposed 25 per cent tariff on and a 10 per cent import duty on

As India is one of the major exporters of these items to the US, the move has revenue implication of about USD 240 million on domestic and

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year. India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at USD 47.9 billion, while imports were at USD 26.7 billion. The trade balance is in favour of India.

The US and have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items from in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese imports and has retaliated with tariffs on US goods.

In response, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

