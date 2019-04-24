Denied renomination, Union minister Sampla says BJP committed 'cow slaughter'

Reacting angrily to the denial of renomination on the seat, Tuesday said the BJP has committed "cow slaughter".

The BJP Thursday picked up its Phagwara MLA for the seat, denying ticket to Sampla from there.

The party also fielded as its candidate from the Gurdaspur seat hours after he joined the party, while sitting from Chandigarh was renominated from the Union

Sampla gave vent to his anger in a series of tweets, hitting out at his party.

"Feel very sad, the BJP has done cow slaughter," the tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the sought to present his clean credentials and asked the party what was his fault and why he was denied renomination.

"You should have pointed out any fault. What is my fault?" he tweeted.

"There is no corruption charge against me. No one can raise a finger at my conduct," he said.

He also highlighted the development work he undertook during his tenure as an

"I got an airport in my region, got many new trains started, got roads built," tweeted Sampla.

"If this is the fault, I will tell my coming generations that they must not commit these mistakes," he said in his tweet.

Sampla also removed the word 'Chowkidar' from his twitter handle prefixed earlier.

Sampla is the of state for social justice and empowerment.

Earlier, he was replaced as of BJP by Rajya Sabha with whom he reportedly did not share good terms.

A prominent Dalit leader, Sampla has been raising the issue of disbursement of post-matric scholarships to the SC students and had even accused the government in of denying benefits of the scheme to the SC students.

Late and MP Vinod Khanna's wife and were ticket aspirants from Gurdaspur, from where Doel has been fielded.

had represented Gurdaspur in the Lok Sabha for four times as a BJP candidate.

His death in April 2017 had necessitated the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll which was won by candidate

has been holding public and workers' meetings in Gurdaspur constituency for the past several weeks.

With Deol being named as the BJP candidate from this border seat, he will now face nominee Jakhar.

Deol, a popular figure among the people of Punjab, has the potential to tilt the scales during the Lok Sabha polls in favour of the BJP on many seats, a claimed.

Deol's father and well-known has roots in

He was born in village in and spent his early life in Sahnewal near

Prakash, a former IAS officer, is currently the from Phagwara and will face Congress candidate and from the seat.

