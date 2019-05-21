JUST IN
Homage paid to Rajiv Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi here on his 28th death anniversary.

Ministers, MLAs, freedom fighters, delegates of different wings of the ruling Congress and officials also offered their tributes to the late leader.

Staff of the Bharatiar Palakalaikoodam, a multi cultural institution run by the Puducherry government, presented patriotic songs dearest to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion.

Earlier, functionaries of different wings of the Congress paid floral tributes at a portrait of Gandhi at the party office here.

