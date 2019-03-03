In England series, India to explore core group for T20 World Cup

The Indian women's team will aim to finalise a core group of players ahead of the T20 early next year when it takes on England in a three-match series starting here Monday.

have been doing well in the 50-over format but they have plenty to ponder about in the shortest form, having lost their previous series in 0-3.

The whitewash in came after a historic win in the ODIs and will be hoping to reverse that trend with the T20s against England. beat them 2-1 in the preceding ODI series in

Harmanpreet Kaur has not yet recovered from an and in-form opener will the side in her absence, providing her an opportunity to prove her as a leader.

The southpaw continues to plunder runs, having scored two successive half centuries in ODIs against England. She was also in sublime touch in last month.

In Harmanpreet's absence, senior player and ODI is expected to play a bigger role in the three T20s. Mithali was dropped from the first two games in New Zealand before she scored an unbeaten 24 which did not prove to be enough.

The 36-year-old is likely to retire from the shortest format before the T20 in next year and it remains to be sees how her experience will be used against England.

Focus will also be on Veda Krishnamurthy, who has made a comeback after being left out due to her below-par performance in the 2018 World T20, where India lost to England in the semifinals.

Harleen Deol and Bharati Fulmali too will be itching to prove themselves after replacing and D Hemalatha in the squad.

Left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad, who has replaced Mansi Joshi, is in line to make her international debut. Shikha Pandey will lead the pace department in an otherwise spin heavy attack comprising five specialists.

Squads:



India: (captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, (wicketkeeper), Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight(c), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley



Match starts 11 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)