Lea Seydoux, Adele Exarchopoulos to narrate VR series 'Spheres'

French and her "Blue is the Warmest Colour" co-star Exarchopoulos will reunite for VR series "Spheres".

The two along with will narrate the French version of the series, which is being produced by and Ari Handel's banner Protozoa and Paris-based Atlas V, reported Variety.

The three-part series is written and directed by

McNitt said the three actors "represented three generation of who embody the universe" and "help elevate this experience to become a piece of cinema".

"Each embodies the power and grace of the characters, and each has her own interpretation of the character they're stepping into, added McNitt.

The English version of the series was narrated by Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, and

An episode of the show recently had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival, while the second one premiered at All three episodes played in competition at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)