Covid19: DGCA asks int'l airlines to mull waiving ticket cancellation fees

-
ALSO READ
Officers not to engage in spot checks in case of conflict of interest: DGCA
NCLT seeks clarity on available Jet slots from DGCA, aviation ministry
HC directs DGCA, Aviation Ministry to probe into 'optional safety features'
18 employees at airlines, airports test positive for alcohol, says DGCA
Follow coronavirus prevention rules or face action, DGCA tells airlines
-
Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked international airlines to consider waiving ticket cancellation and reschedule charges or look at providing any other incentive, amid coronavirus outbreak.
"In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.
The circular, dated March 12, has been addressed to all scheduled international airlines operating to/from India.
"In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive," it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU