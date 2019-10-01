DGCA suspends flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for runway incursion

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots in connection with a runway incursion incident in the national capital in June.

A senior DGCA official said the licences have been suspended for three months starting from September 3.

An A320 plane operating from Delhi to Udaipur was involved in the runway incursion.

During the probe, it was found that the crew did not follow the instruction from air traffic controller and breached the runway holding point, the official said.

Further, the official said the crew did not pay attention towards taxiway markings.

The pilot in command Captain Rahul Dhar and First Officer Amit Kumar accepted their lapses, the official said.

Finding that their acts were in violation of DGCA norms, the regulator suspended their flying licences for three months.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the regulator's action.