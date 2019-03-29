Dhinakaran thanks EC for 'gift pack' symbol

The has allotted 'gift pack' as symbol for candidates of the T T V Dhinakaran-led for the coming Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls, the AMMK said Friday.

In a tweet, the TTV Dhinakaran thanked the poll panel and termed the symbol "wonderful".

"Thanks to the of for allocating the wonderful symbol "gift pack" for all the 59 candidates as per the order of the Hon'ble of India," he tweeted.

While campaigning in Arakkonam constituency, Dhinakaran said



"Till yesterday we were sitting at SC's doorstep for symbol.

Only after the SC instructed, EC sent a list of 36 symbols. In that, all the 35 were not worth picking," Dhinakaran said addressing the crowd.

Only one-- 'gift pack'-- was impressive, and immediately I picked it so as to ensure not to lose it, he added.

Dhinakaran accused the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK of plotting to crush him in the political space.

"I do not understand why they are doing this. We are a trying to work for the people of They are not even ready to allot even a symbol," he said.

Early this week, the had refused to acknowledge the AMMK's claim over 'pressure cooker' as a common election symbol, saying the party was not a registered entity.

The apex court, however, had directed the EC to consider granting common free election symbol to the AMMK candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and assembly by-elections in and Puducherry.

Dhinakaran had won the December 2017 RK Nagar by-poll, necessitated by the death of then sitting MLA and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on the 'pressure cooker' symbol.

