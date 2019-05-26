Dhinakaran urges EC to provide info on non-registration of

TTV Dhinakaran Sunday demanded that the provide details of alleged non-registration of votes of his party workers in the recently concluded Lok Sabha

Talking to reporters here, he said the EC should provide information about non-registration of votes in the polling booths during the April 18 elections.

He also termed as "strange" non-registration of votes for his party.

"How can it be possible? Even if a booth has only about four or five party cadres, what happened to their votes?" he asked.

"It is strange that there is non-registration of votes. I have received information from party functionaries that there was zero registration of votes to our party," he claimed.

It was EC's responsibility to reveal whether the votes of his partymen were registered or not, he said and clarified that he was not targetting anyone on the issue.

Asked whether he would take legal action on the matter, the (AMMK) leader said he cannot do so due to lack of evidence to support his claim.

