Didn't want it to affect the film: Kriti on #MeToo allegations against Sajid, Nana

says when the #MeToo allegations surfaced against "Houseful 4" Khan and her co-star Nana Patekar, the team took swift actions as they were focused on not letting it affect the

stepped down from the project following multiple sexual misconduct accusations against him. He was replaced by as the

Nana, too, distanced himself from the comedy after being accused of harassment by He was replaced by

"It was weird to be on set with all that going on. Someone else directing us suddenly in the middle of the film. But I give it to Nadiadwala sir, he took certain decisions and handled it very well. We didn't stop shooting for more than two days," Kriti told

The actor says the team, including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, were focused on the film and deliver a

"We finished our schedule a day before we were supposed to finish. That way, we all just wanted to make the film in a good manner and make sure all of this doesn't affect the A film once made is out forever. We were together in it."



The "Bareilly Ki Barfi" star says some of the highlight sequences of the film were shot post the #MeToo allegations and was handled very well.

"We shot some major sequences including the interval and the climax after that. These sequences are usually crazy because the entire star cast is together. Our took the call of spending that extra money, to reshoot scenes, with no fault of his," she added.

Kriti will be next seen in "Luka Chuppi" co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Rohan Shankar, is scheduled to release on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)