Digvijay Singh, Sadhvi Pragya locked in keen contest in Bhopal

The third phase of polling for eight seats in will decide the fate of several prominent candidates, including and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are the candidates, and the BJP's Sadhvi and

The contest between Congress' and activist and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Thakur in will be one of the most keenly watched fights in the election.

Political observers say that in order to shed his pro-minorities image, peddled the 'soft Hindutva' line by roping in seers, including Computer Baba (Namdeo Das Tyagi) who conducted 'hath yoga' and set afire cow dung cakes.

They also conducted a roadshow in support of Digvijay Singh in the state capital to woo voters.

On the other hand, Pragya Thakur highlighted her alleged torture in police custody to win the sympathy of voters in Bhopal, which has been a bastion since 1989.

She also blamed for her alleged torture in custody and claimed that he died because she cursed him, a statement which was condemned at the national level by all and for which she also apologised and later withdrew it on the ground that it was benefitting her rivals.

Later her statement on demolition of in Ayodhya had also put her in trouble after which the imposed 72-hour ban on her campaigning.

In the 2014 polls, BJP's had won from with a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.

Besides, senior and former is in fray again from his traditional Guna seat which he is winning since 2002.

Scindia's wife campaigned vigorously in the constituency in his absence.

Even his son Mahaaryaman Jyotriaditya sent a video message to the electorates, urging them to vote for the right candidate in the interest of the region's development.

Scindia's opponent is the BJP's K P Yadav who is contesting his first

The had won the 2014 polls with a margin of over 1.20 lakh votes.

Replacing sitting Anoop Mishra, who is a nephew of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the has fielded from the Morena Lok Sabha seat.

In 2014, Mishra won by a margin of 1.32 lakh votes.

Tomar is pitted against the Congress' Ramniwas Rawat and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Kartar Singh Bhadana.

In this phase, polling will also be held in Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha and Rajgarh.

From Bhind, the has fielded former MLA Sandhya Rai against Congress' Devashish Jararia, who is contesting his maiden election.

In Gwalior, the BJP is banking on and the Congress has fielded

The saffron party has fielded Rajbahadur Singh from against Congress and former minister

In Vidisha, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is contesting against Congress' former MLA Shailendra Patel.

From Rajgarh, the traditional seat of Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh, the party has fielded Mona Sustani, who is contesting her maiden Lok Sabha election, against the BJP's sitting

Polling for the eight seats will be held on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)