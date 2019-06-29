Disney not going ahead with Fox's 'Alien Nation' remake

Disney Studios has decided to pull the breaks on Fox's much-ambitious remake of 1988's science-fiction thriller "Alien Nation".

In 2016, Fox Studios had roped in director Jeff Nichols to helm and pen the new movie, reported Variety.

At the end of last year, Nichols had revealed that he was nearly finished with the final draft of his "epic" script.

The decision comes just three months after Disney took over Fox.

The original movie, directed by Graham Baker, focused on how Earth makes the first contact with an alien civilization. These aliens, known as Newcomers, slowly begin to be integrated into human society after three years of quarantine.

James Caan starred as a police officer partnered with an alien, played by Mandy Patinkin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)