Djokovic tightens grip on top of rankings; Federer slides

strengthened his grip at the top of the men's ATP ranking Monday following his destruction of in final.

An outclassed Nadal, beaten in straight sets in just over two hours, held on to second spot in the rankings while slipped from third to six place.

Federer, the defending champion, was eliminated in the round of 16 by Greek giant-killer Stefanos Tsitsipas.

replaces Federer in third position ahead of Juan Martin Del Potro, fourth, who missed

Despite his early elimination in Melbourne, South African Kevin Anderson, a finalist last year, moved up a spot into fifth.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, rises two places to seventh after reaching the quarter-finals in

Tsitsipas, eliminated by Nadal in the semi-finals, jumped three places and is knocking on the door of the top 10 in 12th place.

Latest ATP ranking:



1. (SRB) 10,955 pts



2. (ESP) 8,3203. (GER) 6,475 (+1)4. (ARG) 5,060 (+1)5. (RSA) 4,845 (+1)6. (SUI) 4,600 (-3)7. (JPN) 4,110 (+2)8. (AUT) 3,9609. (USA) 3,155 (+1)10. (CRO) 3,140 (-3)11. (RUS) 2,88012. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2,805 (+3)13. (CRO) 2,605 (-1)14. (CAN) 2,250 (+3)15. (ITA) 2,225 (-2)16. (RUS) 2,000 (+3)17. (FRA) 1,955 (+14)18. (ESP) 1,955 (+6)19. (ITA) 1,870 (-1)20. (ARG) 1,835 (-4).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)