Farmers' protests: DMK, CPI stage demonstration seeking repeal of farm laws

Workers of the Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and leaders of different wings of the party held a black flag demonstration here on Saturday, urging the Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

The party's convenors R Siva MLA and S P Sivakumar who is former Education Minister of Puducherry, were among those who criticised what they said was anti-farmers approach of the Central government.

Slogans were raised protesting against the laws and demanding their unconditional repeal.

activists too held demonstrations to condemn the three legislations.

The Communists alleged that the laws were in total support of corporate bodies.

Puducherry unit secretary Saleem andformer Agriculture Minister R Viswanathan were among those who participated in the demonstration.

Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ofa few industrial baronswere burned during the demonstration.

Police intervened and held back the agitators.

