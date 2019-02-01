JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Agri Min hails 'historic' budget, blames Cong for farm crisis

Man seeking return of money from voters faces police case
Business Standard

Doctor arrested for raping minor patient in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor patient in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Friday.

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Rohini.

According to the police, the alleged rape took place on Wednesday morning when the girl had gone to the doctor's clinic for treatment.

A case has been registered at Sultanpuri police police station under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

The doctor has been arrested and investigation is in progress, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements