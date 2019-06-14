Jaipur: Doctors wear black armband to protest against Kolkata hospital violence

Doctors at are carrying out their duty wearing black armbands as a mark of protest over violence against doctors in West

"This is not a work boycott. The patients are getting their treatment. We are only trying to register our protest against such violence. Even (IMA) has condemned the incident in West Bengal," Dr told ANI.

The protest comes in line with the junior doctors' protest in Kolkata after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital on Tuesday.

"All in (ARISDA) Dr has allowed us to work wearing black bands. Doctors are feeling unsafe. We demand security for doctors and strict actions against the perpetrators," said Prakash.

Talking about the effect of violence on quality of treatment, resident Dr said, "We see around 100-200 patients a day. Violence can cause pressure on the doctors and strain the doctor-patient relationship."

There is no security for doctors in either government or private hospitals. It is a big concern, Singh said.

Doctors around the country are coming out in support for the protest in over violence against doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)