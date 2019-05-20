Doctors start halting support for vegetative Frenchman

French doctors Monday began switching off the life support for a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a hugely controversial case that has drawn in

The dispute over the fate of Vincent Lambert, 42, who was left with severe brain damage after a traffic accident in 2008, has split his own family and become a subject of political tension in ahead of European this weekend.

His parents, avowed Catholics, have repeatedly launched court action to keep him alive, putting them at odds with Lambert's wife and five siblings who believe the most humane course is to let him die.

A last-minute request Monday to the in Strasbourg, eastern France, to halt the decision pending a review by the with Disabilities was rejected.

The court had already refused a similar request in April and said Monday there was "no new evidence" that would justify a new hearing.

Following a final judicial ruling to end the nutrition and hydration Lambert receives, doctors started halting his life support at the in the northern French city of

Medical sources told AFP that under these conditions it would mean that Lambert dies within days or a week.

The case has re-ignited a contentious debate over France's right-to-die laws, which allow so-called "passive" euthanasia for severely ill or injured patients with no chance of recovery.

Critics say the decision on Lambert is akin to killing a handicapped person and weighed in on Monday in favour of keeping him alive.

"Let us always safeguard life, God's gift, from its beginning until its natural end. Let us not give in to a throwaway culture," the pontiff said.

French rejected calls by Lambert's parents and others to intervene, saying "the decision to stop treatment was taken after a constant dialogue between his doctors and his wife, who is his " "It's not up to me to halt a decision based on doctors' evaluations and in line with our laws," Macron wrote on

Vincent Sanchez, the doctor treating Lambert who has been the target of the parents' anger, said in a message to the family that the "halting of treatments" and "profound and continued sedation" had been initiated.

In the message seen by AFP, he urged everyone to "rally around him (Vincent Lambert) so these moments are as peaceful, intimate and personal as possible." The family has been torn asunder by the case.

"They are monsters! Monsters!" said his mother Viviane, 73, as she came to the hospital on Monday. The day earlier she had organised a demonstration outside with her husband Pierre, 90.

An emotional video of comforting her son in his room, telling him not to cry as he appears to blink away tears, was later posted on the website of the conservative Valeurs Actuelles magazine.

And one of Lambert's cousins, Helen Liaud, told journalists outside the hospital that she would start a hunger strike, calling the decision "unacceptable in a country like " "It means that we can... kill all handicapped people who can't feed themselves," she said.

But Lambert's wife Rachel, five of his siblings and his nephew have all backed the decision to begin switching off the systems, agreeing this is the humane path given his condition.

They have generally steered clear of commenting to the media in what has been a complex and wrenching legal saga lasting half a decade. "I'm fairly calm... I feel like relief is coming," the nephew said while arriving at the

In 2014 Lambert's doctors, backed by his wife and siblings, decided to stop his nutrition and hydration in line with the law.

But the parents, and his half-brother and sister obtained a court order to block the move on grounds his condition might improve with better treatment. But early this year, a sided with Sanchez's decision to stop the care keeping Lambert alive.

The ruling was upheld last month by which decides on the validity of laws and legal decisions. The UN committee on disabled rights this month asked to suspend the decision while it conducts its own investigation, which could take years. The has made clear there is no legal obligation to abide by this.

