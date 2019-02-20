Docu on historic voyage of all-woman crew aboard INSV Tarini to be showcased on Nat Geo on Mar 8

After sailing into record books, the inspiring story of 254-day maritime odyssey of six women naval officers, who became the first all-woman Indian crew to circumnavigate the globe, is set to be showcased in a documentary that will premiere on on March 8.

Skippered by Vartika Joshi, the crew had achieved the feat, braving treacherous seas, onboard INSV Tarini, a 55-foot sailing vessel, built indigenously.

The handle of Wednesday shared a trailer of the documentary titled 'Tarini' that will air on the channel on

"Witness the historic voyage of 6 brave Indian women naval officers who broke all barriers & stereotypes by circumnavigating the globe aboard #INSVTarini Let's celebrate these #GirlsWhoSailed & their massive success with @natgeoindia's documentary @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia," the tweet said.

The film captures the hardships the crew faced during the mission and showcases their undying spirit and determination, as their accomplishment made the nation proud and became a powerful source of inspiration for the people of the country, the channel said.

The expedition, christened the Navika Sagar Parikrama, was flagged off from the INS Mandovi boat pool in on September 10 in 2017, and the team had returned to last May.

The other crew members were -- Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and Swati P, and Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S and

The six women officers had trained under Dilip Donde, the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe solo in 2009-2010.

and have joined hands for the documentary that will be released on the channel at 9 pm on March 8 as an special film. It will also be available on Hotstar, a of the network said.

The trailer, also released on the channel showcases some "rare footage from the on-ship cameras that were present throughout the expedition".

" is proud to bring the story of a historic mission that not only highlights the courage and grit of the men and women of the Indian Navy, but also showcases how Indian women are breaking societal barriers against all odds," Pawan Soni, Head - Programming & Marketing, National Geographic India, told

"Over the last few months, we have worked closely with the Tarini crew and officials from Indian to produce a powerful storytelling of the expedition the entire country is proud of," he said.

The documentary will not only give viewers an in-depth view of the mission, but will also help break many "stereotypes revolving around women in society", Soni added.

The expedition sailed in six legs, with stopovers at the Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), (Falkland Islands), (South Africa) and

"It covered 21,600 nautical miles in the Indian-built sailing vessel that visited five countries and crossed the Equator twice, sailed across four continents and three oceans, and passed south of the three - Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope," a Navy had earlier said.

had congratulated the team on return from their successful expedition.

"Heartiest congratulations to Indian Navys all-women crew of for completing the Navika Sagar Parikrama, their mission to circumnavigate the globe. Welcome home. The entire nation is proud of you," he had tweeted.

Marking India's 70th Republic Day, National Geographic had earlier joined hands with Air Force for a special documentary on lesser-known stories of the IAF's operations in the toughest climatic conditions in the country, that was premiered in January.

