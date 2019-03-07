Donald Trump phones dying fan

A dying fan of had a bucket list wish come true when his sister, a local Democratic politician, arranged for the to call him and chat.

Jay Barrett, a 44-year-old man from Connecticut, is terminally ill with and is receiving palliative care.

His sister Bridgette Hoskie, a in New Haven, around 60 miles north of New York, organized the call for her dying brother, who once voted for but has since become a steadfast fan of the

She posted a video on her page of her brother talking on the phone to the for several minutes. "This is a big one," she wrote.

"You're my kind of man, Jay," told him. "I'm very proud of you." "I'll talk to you again, Jay, OK? You keep that fight going. We both fight," the president added.

"Mr President, through thick and thin, you know there's been a lot of thicks, and there's been a lot of thins, I support you," said Barrett, who only recently became a Republican.

"I wish you could come to a rally," said the president, to which Barrett replied, "I plan on coming down to between now and my expiration date."



When urged him not to talk about dying, and Barrett said he intended to be around to vote for the president in 2020.

After the phone call ended, Barrett -- who had breathing tubes in his nostrils and throat, looked at his sister who was filming the exchange.

"That's pretty crazy," he said. "Did I just talk to the president of the on the phone?" he said.

