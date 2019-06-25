DoT asks BSNL to put all capex on hold, stop tenders

The telecom department is learnt to have asked state-owned BSNL to put all tenders and purchase order on hold, as the company is facing financial crisis.

The of BSNL issued order in this regard on June 2, directing all its to take prior approval of located in before floating any new tenders for capital expenditure, according to official sources.

"The order issued to circle heads on June 12 says that BSNL is passing through a temporary financial stress and is not in a position to clear the accumulated liabilities," a on the condition of anonymity told

He said the BSNL's received the direction from of the DoT to put on hold all capital expenditure.

The order has asked BSNL officers to put in abeyance advance purchase orders, and purchase orders of tenders that have been already finalised till further instruction.

BSNL posted operating profit of Rs 672 crore in 2014-15, Rs 3,885 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 1,684 crore in 2016-17.

Like other telecom companies, BSNL too has been facing stress in revenues after new entrant entered the market.

- Finance, S K Gupta last month shot off a letter to all Managers of telecom circles, flagging the "fiercest ever competition" being faced by the telecom sector and said "predatory tariff offerings by the competitors" has triggered a sharp decline in revenue from services.

While promoters of private telecom operators, including Jio, are investing thousand of crores, BSNL is awaiting government decision on allotment of 4G spectrum to compete in the market.

The company is estimated to have largest cable network of 7.5 route kilometer that can help it build high However, it needs to purchase equipments to expand services.

BSNL has sought government approval to monetise its However, the decision is pending with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)