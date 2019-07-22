Double delight for Shlok at JE Wilson International Series

Indian shuttlers reaped rich dividends at the JE Wilson International Series with doubles specialist Shlok Ramchandran claiming the men's and mixed doubles titles along with partners MR Arjun and Rutaparna Panda respectively at Accra, Ghana.

Top seeded Indian pair of Shlok and Arjun beat Nigerian pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori 21-11 21-12 in a lop-sided men's doubles final that lasted 24 minutes.

Sholk also combined with Rutaparna to defeat top seeded fellow Indian pair of Arjun and Maneesha K 21-19 21-15 in mixed doubles summit clash.

Women's doubles pair of Maneesha and Rutaparna also emerged victories after thrashing Nigerian combination of Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan and Uchechukwu Deborah Ukeh 21-11 21-11 in the finals.

In singles finals, Kiran George beat Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo 25-23 21-19 to win the men's titles, while second seed Mugdha Agrey finished second best after losing 10-21 6-21 to Vietnam's Thi Trang (B) Vu in the women's singles.

Indian shuttlers had won four gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals to top the medal table of the maiden edition of the JE Wilson Ghana International Series in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)