DRI-Customs team seizes 835 kgs of ganja from truck near Pune

Directorate of and Customs officials have seized over 835 kilogrammes of ganja, worth about Rs 1.25 crore, from a truck near Ambegaon in Pune and arrested five people, an said Tuesday.

The operation took place on Sunday and the truck was on its way from to Pune to make the drug drop, he added.

"Acting on a tip-off, DRI and Customs officials intercepted the truck on Manchar Nirgudsar Road in Pimpalgaon Khadki in Ambegaon tehsil. A check found a false bottom in the vehicle's carriage, containing 149 packets of ganja weighing 835.48 kilogrammes worth Rs 1.25 crore," a DRI said, adding that a SUV moving along with the truck was also seized.

He identified the five arrested persons as Amit Gyaneshwar Bidkar, Deepak, Gundu Rao Patil, Ilaiyabkas Babamiyan Munde and Naseer Gafoor Pathan.

Patil, Munde and Pathan were travelling in the SUV that was intercepted along with the truck, the added.

"They have been charged under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and have been remanded in judicial custody," he said.

