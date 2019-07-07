Drug smuggler among 2 held, cannabis worth Rs 36-L recovered

A notorious drug smuggler, who had allegedly supplied narcotics worth Rs 20 crore in major cities across Maharashtra in the past, and one more person, have been arrested by the city police, an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Saturday evening, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Sion-Panvel Highway by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC and an SUV was intercepted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC), Shivdeep Lande, said.

During the search, police found 180 kg of high quality cannabis, worth Rs 36 lakh, kept inside the SUV, he said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Gangam Sudhakar Reddy (30) and Akula Vyankateshwarlu (33), who are from Medchal in Telangana, were detained for questioning, he added.

"During the probe, it came to light that the cannabis was being brought into the city for supply to the distributors," another official said.

"Gangam Reddy is said to be a big catch in the cannabis drug smuggling as he is the kingpin of the supply chain spread in the state," he said.

So far, Reddy has supplied at least 10,000 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 20 crore in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik, he added.

This is the first time Reddy came to the city with consignment, the official said, adding that he used to call his distributors from Hyderabad.

"Reddy is a key member of the drug cartel being run from Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh," the official said.

He is linked to the cannabis plantation racket in the area, from where consignments are supplied across the country, he said.

The official said, the ANC Mumbai had been keeping a tab on Reddy's movements for the last six months and his arrest is a part of that operation.

