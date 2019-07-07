Max temperatures stay over normal levels in Pb, Haryana

Maximum temperatures Sunday hovered above normal levels in several parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded the maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, as per the MeT department report.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 37.8 and 39 degrees Celsius, up by two notches against normal.

Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 36.2 and 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 37.4, 37.4 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, three degrees above normal.

The MeT department predicted light to moderate rains at many places in Punjab and Haryana over the next 24 hours.

