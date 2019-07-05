JUST IN
DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education comes out with dates of cut-off

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) Friday came out with the dates it will announce its cut-offs.

The first cut-off will be announced on July 15, followed by the second list on July 20. The third cut-off list will be declared on July 26, the fourth on August 1 and the fifth on August 6.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 21:35 IST

