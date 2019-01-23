DU student killed, 3 injured in drunken driving accident in north Delhi: Police

In a case of drunken driving, a 19-year-old University student was killed and his three friends injured when their car turned turtle after hitting a divider in north Delhi's Rohilla area Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Shankar, a first-year student of University's School of Open Learning, while the injured, Kashish, 18, Nitin, 18, both residents of Chandigarh, and Arensh Shankar, a resident of Regarpura, they said.

Police said they were informed around 3 am from a passerby that a Santro car has been found overturned with four youngsters inside it, following which officials of the Rohilla police station went to the spot and rushed the victims to the

was declared brought dead, while and have been kept under observation and Arensh was discharged after primary medication, Nupur Prasad, of Police (North) said.

During investigation, Arensh disclosed that they all were friends and had gone to the Karol bagh area to attend Shivam's relative's wedding. After attending the wedding, they all planned to go to Murthal for a joy ride, the DCP said.

Shivam was driving the car at a high speed. As the car reached near the Gurudawara in Rohilla, Shivam lost control over the vehicle, which hit the divider and turned turtle, the said.

He also said that they were under the influence of alcohol and the medical reports have confirmed the fact, the added.

A case has been registered at police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

