Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage in the summer

-
ALSO READ
New York Times names COO Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive
Serial entertainers
New York: Deadly party shooting adds new layer to Rochester's grief
Harold Evans: A trailblazing editor who set journalism's gold standard
Best of BS Opinion: Budgeting in unusual times, end of a 'holy warrior'
-
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July.
Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
The duchess, 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others.
Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few, she wrote.
Meghan, an American actress and star of TV legal drama Suits, married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son was born the following year.
Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU