Duncan wins RSM Classic in playoff over Simpson

Tyler Duncan birdied the second playoff hole to edge Webb Simpson on Sunday and claim his first US PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia.

The 30-year-old American, who returned to the PGA Tour this season with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, powered into the playoff with birdies at three of his last four holes, including a 25-foot birdie at the 72nd to cap a five-under par 65.

That put him in the clubhouse on 19-under 263, where Simpson joined him after birdies at 15 and 16 and a five-foot par putt 18 to cap a 67.

Both players parred the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th.

When they returned to play it again Simpson was in the left rough while Duncan again found the fairway, eventually draining a 12-footer to seal the victory.

"I'm just so happy to be here playing, and to come out here and win is unbelievable," said Duncan, whose tournament included a career-best 61 on Friday that he followed with a 70 that left him four off the overnight lead held by Brendon Todd.

"I knew it was going to be a tough day out here, it was colder and the wind picked up," Duncan said.

"I was just trying to do the best that I could and fight to the end."



He said it was "one of the best four-irons I've ever hit" that left him a six-foot birdie putt at the 17th, which he followed with his 72nd-hole flourish.

"I don't even know," he said. "Just so happy right now." Colombia's Sebastian Munoz finished alone in third after a 68 for 264.

Todd, who was seeking his third straight PGA Tour title after victories at last week's Mayakoba Classic and in Bermuda earlier this month, was fourth with a 72 for 266.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)