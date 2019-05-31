Dunzo Revives Local Businesses With B2B Logistics

/ -- Dunzo, India's most loved hyperlocal delivery platform, introduces 'Checkout with Dunzo', a new B2B service for retailers and small owners. 'Checkout with Dunzo' opens up the possibility to tie-up with any store which has an through its website or app, empowering any size of to have hassle-free support. The service, similar to a payment option, lets users opt for faster delivery through a partner, at the time of checkout. For the retailer ranging from national chains to local mom n pop stores, it gives all of them the opportunity to cope with the demands of an economy, save time and logistical costs, as well have a dedicated delivery resource.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895131/Dunzo_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895132/Dunzo_App_CakeZone.jpg )



"At Dunzo, we're constantly looking to improve the Merchant's, Partner's, and User's experience. 'Checkout with Dunzo' is a considerable step in that direction - enabling faster deliveries for users, building a more efficient and democratic omni-channel for merchants and creating more flexible earning opportunities for partners," says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder,

Powered by Dunzo's technology, to facilitate its transactions, this feature is being piloted with the confectionary chain, in and will soon expand to other retailers and locations.

"With evolving consumer needs in retail, we are always on the lookout for the most convenient and reliable delivery options. Quick delivery is one of the vital factors in the food industry. Customers essentially look for speed and convenience and is helping us bridge the gap with its quick and in-time delivery," says Praveen Kavuri, Co-founder & CEO,

In the last 18 months, Dunzo has grown 30x and is expecting to do upwards of 2M orders per month by June 2019. Dunzo has a repeat user rate of 80% and a transaction frequency of five orders per month per user. The company aims to get micro-market profitable at an order level in the next quarter. With an audacious launch scheduled in the next 60 days, the company aims to be the logistical layer of the top 10 cities in the country.

About Dunzo:



Dunzo is a company, that connects users to the nearest delivery partner for local deliveries. Whether it's a quick run from your local store, or getting you that book that is only available in one store at the other end of the city, Dunzo can get anything and everything (legal) done with a click. If the product exists in your city, will find a way to deliver it to you. Dunzo aims to be the logistical layer of every city that can move products and people from A to B in the most efficient manner possible, through the use of Dunzo also has a bike taxi service in Dunzo is available in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, and

For merchant enquiries: dunzoforbusiness@dunzo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)