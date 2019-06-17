Durterte calls for calm over Chinese sinking of fishing boat

The Philippine has called for calm amid an outcry after a Chinese vessel hit a Philippine boat, which sank and put 22 fishermen in danger in the disputed Sea.

said Monday the June 9 incident at was a "little maritime accident" between two vessels that should be investigated, and that China's side should be heard.

Duterte's reaction contrasted with that of some of his own officials, including the defense chief, who strongly condemned the Chinese vessel for sailing away as the boat sank at night.

Philippine officials said a Vietnamese vessel rescued the Filipinos, who were later brought home by a ship.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)