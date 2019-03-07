DUTA strike likely to continue

The is likely to continue its strike over the non-resolution of issues like absorption of ad-hoc teachers despite the Centre approving an ordinance on reservation mechanism for appointment of faculties in varsities.

The DUTA on Thursday recommended continuing the strike after March 8 since the other demands "had not been met". It also recommended holding a protest outside the VC office on March 18, the day varsity's council meeting is scheduled to take place.

A final decision on the DUTA executive's recommendations will be made in a general body meeting scheduled for Friday.

Earlier, teachers' associations at DU and JNU have welcomed the government decision to bring an ordinance on reservation mechanism for appointment of faculties in universities.

