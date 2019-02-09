Dzeko helps Roma win 3-0 at Chievo to go 4th in Serie A

is hitting top form at the right time for Roma. The Bosnia-Herzegovina forward scored one goal and set up another on Friday as his side won 3-0 at bottom

Dzeko, who also hit the crossbar, has now netted twice in three league matches, having failed to find the net in his previous nine.

opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Dzeko doubled Roma's lead in the 18th with a delightful goal, feinting past one defender on the byline before nutmegging another and firing an angled drive into the corner.

The two scorers then combined for Roma's third goal six minutes into the second half. El Shaarawy raced down the left on the counter and picked out Dzeko, who set up

El Shaarawy also hit the woodwork after being set up by Dzeko. Roma is fourth in Serie A, the final qualifying berth. AC Milan can move back above the capital side, though, with a win over Cagliari on Sunday. On Tuesday, Roma meets in a round of 16 first leg. Chievo remained nine points from safety.

