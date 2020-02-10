JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Taking steps for speedy redressal of EPFO, ESIC complaints: Labour Ministry
Business Standard

Economy near collapse, being attended by incompetent doctors: Chidambaram

Initiating the debate on the Union Budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, he said rising unemployment and falling consumption was making India poorer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday tore into the Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it was close to collapse and was being attended by "very incompetent doctors."

Initiating the debate on the Union Budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, he said rising unemployment and falling consumption was making India poorer.
 

ALSO READ: Parliament LIVE

Stating that the government refuses to admit its mistakes, he listed demonetisation of old 1000 and 500 rupee notes as well as hurried implementation of the Goods and Services Tax as "monumental blunders" that ruined the economy.

"It is living in denial," he said, adding the economic growth has fallen for an unprecedented six consecutive quarters.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU