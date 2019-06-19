Agreement signed with UK govt over Dar's extradition: Pak official

A senior Pakistani Tuesday claimed that the has agreed to extradite former minister to to face trial in a corruption case.

Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A case against the former minister was filed by the after the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had been declared a proclaimed offender by the due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

to the on Accountability Shahzad Akbar told media in that Dar would be brought back under a memorandum of understanding.

"We reached at an agreement (with UK), and Dar will be brought back after ratification of the extradition documents by UK," he said.

Akbar said that according to the agreement, Dar will be produced before a in UK and then repatriated to

He did not give any timeline for the completion of the process of extradition but hoped that it would be completed soon.

Dar is considered very close to former Nawaz Sharif, who is also in jail on corruption charges.

