Agreement signed with UK govt over Dar's extradition: Pak official

A senior Pakistani official Tuesday claimed that the UK government has agreed to extradite former finance minister Ishaq Dar to Pakistan to face trial in a corruption case.
Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A case against the former finance minister was filed by the National Accountability Bureau after the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.
Dar had been declared a proclaimed offender by the Supreme Court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar told media in Islamabad that Dar would be brought back under a memorandum of understanding.
"We reached at an agreement (with UK), and Dar will be brought back after ratification of the extradition documents by UK," he said.
Akbar said that according to the agreement, Dar will be produced before a magistrate in UK and then repatriated to Pakistan.
He did not give any timeline for the completion of the process of extradition but hoped that it would be completed soon.
Dar is considered very close to former premier Nawaz Sharif, who is also in jail on corruption charges.
