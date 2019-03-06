Einstein 'puzzle' solved as missing page emerges

An "puzzle" has been solved thanks to a missing page of manuscript emerging in a collection of his writings acquired by University, officials announced Wednesday.

The handwritten page, part of an appendix to a 1930 paper on the Nobel winner's efforts towards a unified field theory, was discovered among the 110-page trove the university's archives received some two weeks ago.

Most of the documents constitute handwritten mathematical calculations behind Einstein's scientific writings in the late 1940s.

There are also letters that Einstein, born in in 1879, wrote to collaborators which deal with a range of scientific and personal issues, including one to his son,

The 1935 letter to his son expresses concern about the rise of the in

Nearly all the documents had been known to researchers and available in the form of copies -- "sometimes better copies, sometimes very poor copies", said Hanoch Gutfreund, to the university's Einstein archives.

Gutfreund, a and former of the university, said the eight-page appendix of the 1930 unified theory paper had never been published, though researchers had copies of it.

"But in the copies we had, one page was missing, and that was a problem. That was a puzzle," Gutfreund told AFP.

"And to our surprise, to our delight, that page is now here. It came with the new material," he said.

said: "This article was one of many in Einstein's attempts to unify the forces of nature into one, single theory and he devoted the last 30 years of his life to this effort."



The collection, acquired through a donation from the foundation in Chicago, was bought from Gary Berger, a doctor who had a private collection of Einstein writings.

Gutfreund refused to divulge the sum paid for the 110 papers.

Einstein was one of a founding father of the and served as a non-resident of the institution.

When the German-born died in 1955, he bequeathed the university his archives, with saying its 82,000 items make it the world's most extensive collection of Einstein documents.

