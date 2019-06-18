Elderly man killed by son after he stops him from consuming liquor

A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son after he stopped him from consuming liquor, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Guda village of district, Circle said.

The deceased was identified as Dharamjeet, he said.

An axe was found from the spot while the accused, Karan Singh, managed to flee, the said.

Efforts were underway to nab him, he added.

