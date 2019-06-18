JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

As strikes end, SC defers hearing on security of doctors, keeps open 'larger issue' of their safety

LS members take oath
Business Standard

Elderly man killed by son after he stops him from consuming liquor

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son after he stopped him from consuming liquor, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Guda village of Mahoba district, Circle Officer Awadh Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Dharamjeet, he said.

An axe was found from the spot while the accused, Karan Singh, managed to flee, the officer said.

Efforts were underway to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 12:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU