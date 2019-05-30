Two people shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, three arrested

Three people were arrested by the police after they killed two men at Delhi's Nagar area, officials said Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as (28) who was returning from a gym and Akash (27) who was passing by when the accused opened fire. Both the deceased were residents of Nagar.

The three arrested men have been identified as Aman (19) and Ankit (19), both residents of Saboli Vistar in and (19), a resident of Meet Nagar.

The main accused Anil - a resident of Nagar, is still absconding.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm, police said.

"The accused persons fired on when he was returning from the gym. During the shootout, some bullets hit a passerby who was later identified as Akash," said Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (Northeast).

The victims were rushed to the where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Govind and Anil had filled cross FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, Thakur said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their family members, police said.

Efforts are on to nab Anil, police said.

used to assist his father in a property dealing business while Akash used to work in a footwear shop at Seelampur area, the DCP said, adding further details are awaited.

